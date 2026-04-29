Bengal Phase 2 Turns Into High-Stakes Showdown Amid Heavy Voting, Violence Claims, And Political

West Bengal’s Phase 2 polling unfolded as a fierce political battleground, marked by high voter turnout and escalating allegations from all major parties. Bhabanipur became the center of attention as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari personally inspected polling booths amid reports of irregularities. Mamata accused the CRPF and “outsiders” of interfering in the democratic process, while TMC leaders alleged voter intimidation and targeted disruptions. BJP countered by blaming TMC cadres for violence, and Congress dismissed the accusations as political desperation. As tensions, rhetoric, and scrutiny intensify, Bengal’s electoral battle now heads toward its crucial climax, with voters set to deliver the final verdict on May 4.