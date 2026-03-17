Bengal Poll Battle Heats Up As Suvendu Adhikari Eyes Mamata Banerjee’s Bhavanipur Fortress

West Bengal is gearing up for a high-stakes political battle as the BJP releases its first list of candidates for the upcoming state elections. The announcement sets the stage for a potential faceoff between Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhavanipur, long considered the Trinamool Congress chief’s stronghold in Kolkata. Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated Mamata Banerjee in the high-profile Nandigram contest during the 2021 assembly elections, is now contesting from both Nandigram and Bhavanipur. In 2021, Banerjee lost Nandigram by a narrow margin of around 2,000 votes and later secured her position as Chief Minister through a by-election from Bhavanipur. As Mamata Banerjee seeks a historic fourth consecutive term, the BJP is aiming to turn its growing vote share into a governing majority in the state. However, the political landscape remains uncertain, with the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls placing nearly 60 lakh voters under scrutiny, adding a new layer of unpredictability to the Bengal battleground.