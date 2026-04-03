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Bengal Poll Battle Turns Violent: SC Slams Govt As Malda Protests Spiral Into Chaos

Bengal Poll Battle Turns Violent: SC Slams Govt As Malda Protests Spiral Into Chaos

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Apr 3, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 3, 2026, 4:54 PM IST

 

Tensions flare in West Bengal as election season heats up. In Malda, protests over voter deletions escalated into violence, with highways blocked and judicial officers gheraoed. The Supreme Court of India slammed the Mamata Banerjee government, calling the incident pre-planned and a failure of administration. The court ordered central forces for protection. Meanwhile, BJP leaders including Amit Shah intensified attacks, as political clashes spread to Kolkata. With lakhs of voters under scrutiny, the battle for Bengal is now playing out both on the streets and in the courts.

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