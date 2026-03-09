Business Today
Bengal Polls Heat Up As Prez Murmu Flags Protocol Lapse; Modi-Mamata War Of Words Erupts

  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 9, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 9, 2026, 11:57 AM IST

Polls in West Bengal are approaching, but the political battle has already intensified. A major controversy erupted after President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the state for a tribal function, where she reportedly expressed displeasure over arrangements and alleged protocol lapses, including a last-minute venue change. Her remarks triggered a sharp political reaction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government of insulting the President, while Banerjee denied the allegations, claiming she was not required to attend and accusing Murmu of acting at the BJP’s behest. The Centre has sought a report from the state government, escalating tensions ahead of the elections

