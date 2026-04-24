Bengal Polls Turn Violent: Clashes, Attacks & Political Face-Off Rock Voting Day

West Bengal’s high-stakes elections unfolded amid scenes of tension and violence as Phase 1 polling saw multiple clashes across key districts. From Murshidabad to Asansol, allegations of attacks, booth disruptions, and political intimidation surfaced, with leaders across parties trading sharp accusations. Candidates, including Humayun Kabir, Subhendu Sarkar, and Aghnimitra Paul, claimed they were targeted during voting, raising serious concerns over law and order. Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari criticised the state government, intensifying the political war of words. Despite the unrest, voter turnout remained strong, reflecting both the high stakes and charged atmosphere. As Bengal votes, the battle for power is playing out not just through ballots, but through clashes, controversy, and competing narratives.