Bengal Polls: Why Kolkata’s Muslim Voters Are Shifting Against BJP

In the heart of Kolkata’s Muslim-majority pockets like Metiabruz and Rajabazar, the 2026 election has transcended mere politics to become a battle for identity and heritage. From the historical legacy of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah to the kitchens of Aminia, voters are prioritising peace and communal harmony over populist promises. As the political climate heats up, a clear consolidation appears to be forming against the BJP, with the community viewing their vote as a shield for their cultural and social future.