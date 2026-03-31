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Bengal Showdown Explodes As Suvendu Adhikari Challenges Mamata In High Stakes Battle

Bengal Showdown Explodes As Suvendu Adhikari Challenges Mamata In High Stakes Battle

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 31, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 31, 2026, 11:56 AM IST

The Bengal political battle has erupted into an intense and high-stakes showdown, with Suvendu Adhikari challenging Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram. What began as an electoral contest has now escalated into a cultural and ideological clash. Mamata Banerjee’s remarks on food habits under BJP rule have sparked controversy, drawing strong rebuttals from BJP leaders who call it fear-mongering. Meanwhile, allegations of violence, corruption, and voter intimidation are flying thick and fast between both camps. With national leaders stepping in and narratives hardening, the Bengal election is no longer just about votes—it has become a fierce struggle for identity, governance, and political dominance.

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