Bengal Voter List Row Explodes As 91 Lakh Names Deleted Sparking Protests Before Polls

West Bengal’s election season has taken a dramatic turn as the voter list revision sparks massive controversy across the state. Nearly 91 lakh names have been deleted from electoral rolls, reducing the voter base by over 11 percent and triggering outrage in multiple districts. Protests have erupted as residents allege wrongful deletions, while the TMC calls it a systematic purge targeting voters in key strongholds. The BJP defends the process amid growing legal and political scrutiny. With tribunals flooded, courts intervening, and campaigning at peak intensity, Bengal’s biggest electoral battle may now be over who gets to vote at all.