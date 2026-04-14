Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Bengal Voter Row: Lakhs May Miss Voting | Supreme Court Steps In

Bengal Voter Row: Lakhs May Miss Voting | Supreme Court Steps In

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 14, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 14, 2026, 12:53 PM IST

As West Bengal heads to polls, a troubling question rises—who gets to vote? Over 60 lakh objections after voter list revisions have left more than 34 lakh people appealing for their names to be restored. With voting set for April 23, the Supreme Court of India has acknowledged concerns, with judges stressing that the right to vote is both constitutional and deeply personal. Amid political pressure from leaders like Kalyan Banerjee, uncertainty looms large. As tribunals begin hearings, the stakes go beyond politics—this is a battle over the very right to choose.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended