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Bengal Votes: Record 91% Turnout In Phase 1 As BJP Challenges Mamata’s Fortress!

Bengal Votes: Record 91% Turnout In Phase 1 As BJP Challenges Mamata’s Fortress!

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 24, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 24, 2026, 12:51 PM IST

West Bengal has shattered records with a massive 91.46% voter turnout in Phase 1 of the 2026 Assembly Elections. As CM Mamata Banerjee eyes a fourth term, the BJP is pulling out all stops to breach the TMC stronghold. Despite an unprecedented deployment of 2.4 lakh CAPF personnel, isolated violence flared in Murshidabad and Asansol, with candidates Humayun Kabir, Subhendu Sarkar, and Agnimitra Paul facing targeted attacks. From PM Modi’s Howrah roadshow to Amit Shah’s "sunset" warning, the battle for Bengal has reached a fever pitch. Is this "Poriborton" or will the TMC hold firm?

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