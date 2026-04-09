Bengal War: Mamata Vs Election Commission- Institutional Face-Off Or Political Script?

The political temperature in West Bengal has reached a boiling point as Mamata Banerjee’s TMC enters a direct confrontation with the Election Commission of India. Following a dramatic walkout in Delhi and allegations of verbal misconduct by the CEC, the battle has shifted from the streets to constitutional integrity. With the EC promising a "violence-free" 2026 election and the TMC alleging a deliberate purge of minority voters and BJP bias, the credibility of the democratic process is under fire. As impeachment motions fail and rhetoric sharpens, the real contest in Bengal is now a fight for the soul of the mandate itself.