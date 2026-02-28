Bengaluru’s Pink Bloom Goes Digital | Techie Maps City’s Viral Flower Season

Every year, just before summer arrives, Bengaluru transforms into a dreamy pink paradise. Streets lined with blooming trumpet trees turn into cotton-candy corridors, drawing photographers, residents and visitors eager to capture the fleeting spectacle. But this year, the pink season has taken a digital turn. A city-based tech professional has launched a website that tracks blooming trees across neighbourhoods in real time. From street names to peak bloom alerts, the platform crowdsources sightings and maps seasonal flowering patterns—so no one misses the short-lived burst of colour. The site has quickly gone viral, with thousands logging in to find the next perfect pink canopy. Meanwhile, similar pink blooms are captivating Mumbai, with many comparing the scenes to Japan’s iconic Sakura season. Is this India’s very own cherry blossom moment? Watch the full story.