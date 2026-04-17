“Best Time To Be A Woman…”: Kangana Calls PM Modi “Flag Bearer Of Feminism”

Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut praised Narendra Modi during the debate on the women’s reservation bill, calling him the “flag bearer of feminism”. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, she said Modi had achieved in 10 years what previous governments could not do in decades. Kangana cited measures such as pucca houses, LPG connections and the induction of women into the armed forces as examples of his focus on women’s empowerment. She also accused the Congress of delaying women’s quota reforms for years and said the Prime Minister was “in a hurry to give justice to women”.