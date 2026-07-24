Beyond AI & Oil: Market Expert Reveals The Next Big Trends Driving Indian Markets

Global trends such as AI and rising oil prices continue to influence investment opportunities, but several domestic themes are also gaining momentum. Speaking to Business Today, Anshul Saigal, CIO & Founder, Saigal Capital Advisors, said higher oil prices are creating ripple effects across sectors, including cotton yarn, through rising synthetic raw material costs. He also highlighted a revival in India's microfinance sector after several challenging quarters, with improving earnings and positive management commentary. According to Saigal, identifying such emerging trends early can help investors benefit from long-term growth opportunities despite global uncertainties.