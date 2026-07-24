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Beyond AI & Oil: Market Expert Reveals The Next Big Trends Driving Indian Markets

Beyond AI & Oil: Market Expert Reveals The Next Big Trends Driving Indian Markets

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 24, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 24, 2026, 3:43 PM IST

Global trends such as AI and rising oil prices continue to influence investment opportunities, but several domestic themes are also gaining momentum. Speaking to Business Today, Anshul Saigal, CIO & Founder, Saigal Capital Advisors, said higher oil prices are creating ripple effects across sectors, including cotton yarn, through rising synthetic raw material costs. He also highlighted a revival in India's microfinance sector after several challenging quarters, with improving earnings and positive management commentary. According to Saigal, identifying such emerging trends early can help investors benefit from long-term growth opportunities despite global uncertainties.

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