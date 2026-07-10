Beyond Cost-Cutting: How India Is Becoming The World’s New Innovation Engine!

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has unveiled a transformative vision for India’s Global Capability Centers (GCCs), signaling a major shift from cost-efficiency to global innovation leadership. Emphasizing that India must now move beyond "catching up" to actively leading, the Finance Minister highlighted that the nation’s future competitiveness relies on building robust innovation ecosystems rather than just offering incentives. She urged states to adopt dedicated policy frameworks, particularly to unlock the potential of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Ultimately, the goal for the next decade is for India to conceive, engineer, and lead the world’s next generation of platforms, algorithms, and enterprise capabilities.