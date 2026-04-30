Bhabanipur Battleground: Mamata Vs Suvendu As Bengal Phase 2 Sees 92% Turnout Amidst Clashes

Battleground Bhabanipur witnessed a fierce showdown as CM Mamata Banerjee and BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari locked horns. Amidst record-breaking voter turnout, the atmosphere remained electric with allegations of booth capturing and outsider interference. While Mamata accused central forces of intimidation, Adhikari claimed a decisive shift in Hindu votes. Beyond Bhabanipur, Phase 2 was marred by violence: live bombs in Ketugram, taped EVMs in Monteswar, and clashes in Falta and Bhangar. With turnout crossing 92%, West Bengal has sealed a high-stakes verdict, leaving the Election Commission scrambling to manage reports of widespread tampering and intimidation.