Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Bhaijaan Meets Bhagwat: Salman’s RSS Appearance Triggers Political Firestorm

Bhaijaan Meets Bhagwat: Salman’s RSS Appearance Triggers Political Firestorm

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 9, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 9, 2026, 11:00 AM IST

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan stirred political chatter after making a rare appearance at an RSS centenary event in Mumbai. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat praised Salman as a fashion icon who has influenced generations, while the actor listened attentively alongside filmmaker Subhash Ghai and lyricist Prasoon Joshi. Several Bollywood A-listers also attended, but Salman’s presence drew sharp criticism from the opposition, including leaders of the Shiv Sena. As Bhagwat spoke on nationalism and infiltration, critics questioned the Sangh’s selective silence. Salman’s appearance has reignited debate over Bollywood’s evolving engagement with the RSS.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended