Bhaijaan Meets Bhagwat: Salman’s RSS Appearance Triggers Political Firestorm

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan stirred political chatter after making a rare appearance at an RSS centenary event in Mumbai. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat praised Salman as a fashion icon who has influenced generations, while the actor listened attentively alongside filmmaker Subhash Ghai and lyricist Prasoon Joshi. Several Bollywood A-listers also attended, but Salman’s presence drew sharp criticism from the opposition, including leaders of the Shiv Sena. As Bhagwat spoke on nationalism and infiltration, critics questioned the Sangh’s selective silence. Salman’s appearance has reignited debate over Bollywood’s evolving engagement with the RSS.