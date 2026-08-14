Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav: Godfrey Phillips’ Samir Modi On Opportunities For Young Entrepreneurs

Godfrey Phillips India Executive Director Samir Modi hails the first-ever Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav as a strong platform for Indian businesses, entrepreneurs and startups. Speaking about the three-day event, Modi says the initiative gives businesses an opportunity to showcase their products, connect with potential partners and explore distributorship opportunities. He believes the expo can particularly benefit young entrepreneurs and students by giving them exposure to established companies, startups, products and new business ideas. Modi also highlights how the event showcases the strength and diversity of Indian enterprise. He calls Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav a strong government initiative that can benefit the wider business ecosystem.