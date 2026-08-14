Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav: Godfrey Phillips’ Samir Modi On Opportunities For Young Entrepreneurs

Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav: Godfrey Phillips’ Samir Modi On Opportunities For Young Entrepreneurs

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 14, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026, 4:41 PM IST

Godfrey Phillips India Executive Director Samir Modi hails the first-ever Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav as a strong platform for Indian businesses, entrepreneurs and startups. Speaking about the three-day event, Modi says the initiative gives businesses an opportunity to showcase their products, connect with potential partners and explore distributorship opportunities. He believes the expo can particularly benefit young entrepreneurs and students by giving them exposure to established companies, startups, products and new business ideas. Modi also highlights how the event showcases the strength and diversity of Indian enterprise. He calls Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav a strong government initiative that can benefit the wider business ecosystem.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended