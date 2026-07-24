Big Cabinet Push! Ashwini Vaishnaw Unveils New Rail Corridor & Chemical Sector Plan

The Union Cabinet has approved two major decisions aimed at strengthening India's infrastructure and industrial growth. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the approval of the third and fourth railway lines between Guntakal and Ballari, a key section of the economic corridor linking Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The ₹1,264 crore project is expected to improve freight movement, support steel, power and cement industries, reduce logistics costs and cut carbon emissions through greater use of rail transport. The Cabinet also approved a new scheme to accelerate the development of India's chemical sector, which the minister described as a foundational industry, similar to semiconductors. Watch the full briefing for all the key announcements, project details and what these decisions mean for India's economic and industrial future.