Big change For households: PNG To Replace LPG In Key Zones

The government has announced a major policy shift mandating the use of Piped Natural Gas in pipeline-connected areas, signalling a gradual phase-out of Liquefied Petroleum Gas in these zones. Households and establishments have been given a three-month window to complete the transition to PNG, as part of a broader push to strengthen India’s natural gas infrastructure. The move comes amid rising concerns over global supply disruptions and aims to ensure a more stable and efficient energy distribution system. However, the decision has also raised questions around accessibility, installation timelines, and the impact on consumers привык to LPG usage. Aishwarya Patil brings you more details on this developing story