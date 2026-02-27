Big Relief For Flyers! Air tickets now cancellable within 48 hours without penalty

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has introduced new passenger-friendly rules allowing flyers to cancel or modify tickets without extra charges within 48 hours of booking. The benefit applies only if the domestic travel date is at least seven days away and for international flights, at least 14 days away. Minor name corrections will also be permitted within 24 hours of booking. The move comes amid rising passenger complaints over hefty cancellation fees and refund delays, with authorities noting thousands of grievances every month. The revised Civil Aviation Requirements aim to ease pressure on consumers who book tickets months in advance and later need to reschedule, cancel, or correct details. Airlines and online travel agencies will now have to align with the updated norms.