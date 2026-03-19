Big Relief For Weddings! Gold Prices Drop Sharply, Save Over ₹1.1 Lakh On Bridal Jewellery Now

As gold prices retreat from record highs, families gearing up for the April-May wedding surge have found an unexpected ₹1.1 lakh "budget bonus." The relentless climb, which recently crossed the ₹1.70 lakh mark, has finally hit a speed bump. This mid-March correction is driven by a "Perfect Storm": the US Federal Reserve maintaining interest rates at 3.5%, a surging Dollar Index, and stabilized geopolitical tensions reducing the "war premium." With Akshaya Tritiya falling on April 19, the window to buy at these rates is narrow. Analysts expect prices to rally toward ₹1.8 lakh by year-end, making this March dip a temporary breather. For wedding shoppers, the "Golden Window" is open-but it is closing fast.