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Big Tech On Notice: Centre Proposes Tougher IT Rules For AI, Deepfakes & Social Media

Big Tech On Notice: Centre Proposes Tougher IT Rules For AI, Deepfakes & Social Media

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 7, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026, 5:36 PM IST

The Centre has proposed major changes to the Information Technology Rules, introducing stricter compliance requirements for social media platforms and AI-generated content. The draft rules propose reducing the deadline for removing unlawful AI-generated content from 36 hours to just 3 hours, while also mandating labels for AI-generated content, stronger action against deepfakes, faster grievance redressal, and tighter platform accountability. The proposed changes come amid the government's ongoing engagement with Meta over content moderation and broader concerns about compliance with Indian laws. The government has reiterated that digital platforms operating in India must follow India's legal framework.

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