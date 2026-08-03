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"Biggest Since WWII": Trump Holds Off Massive Attack On Iran To Pursue Hormuz & Nuclear Deal

"Biggest Since WWII": Trump Holds Off Massive Attack On Iran To Pursue Hormuz & Nuclear Deal

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 3, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026, 1:42 PM IST

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, President Donald Trump stated that the U.S. called off what would have been the "biggest attack since World War II" on Iran following urgent requests from Middle Eastern allies- including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Iran itself. Trump revealed that fresh negotiations are set to begin to finalize a deal aimed at fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz and achieving the denuclearisation of Iran. While emphasizing his preference for a peaceful resolution to save lives, Trump maintained that military action remains an available option if talks fail.

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