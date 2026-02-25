Bilateral Push On AI, Trials And Translational Research

Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ), the business agency of the Government of Queensland, led a 17-cmpany delegation to BioAsia 2026 in Hyderabad, marking its third consecutive year at the annual life sciences conference. Senior officials from Queensland and Australia spoke to Business Today on the sidelines about Queensland’s expanding engagement with India across biotechnology, clinical research, medical devices, digital health and AI-led healthcare innovation, pointing to stronger alignment between the two ecosystems. The collaboration comes as global supply chains recalibrate under the ‘China Plus One’ strategy, with India emerging as a strategic co-creator in life sciences. India accounts for over 4% of global clinical trial volume and is projected to grow at an 8% CAGR between 2025 and 2030. In 2024, India became the world’s third-largest clinical research destination, while Australia reinforced its leadership in early-phase research. Backed by the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, the partnership is deepening bilateral investment, research collaboration and industry engagement. Could this mark a new chapter in Indo-Pacific life sciences collaboration?