BJP Rally Sparks Traffic Chaos In Mumbai, Woman Confronts Minister Girish Mahajan On Camera

A tense moment from Mumbai’s Worli area has gone viral after a woman angrily confronted BJP minister Girish Mahajan during a Mahayuti rally over the Women’s Reservation Bill. The rally, held at Jambhori Maidan, reportedly caused a massive traffic jam across the area, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

The woman, upset because she was getting late to pick up her child, stepped out of her car and directly shouted at the minister, saying, “Get out, you are causing traffic jam.” She also questioned why such a large political event was organised in a crowded area instead of a larger ground.

The video quickly spread across social media, with many users supporting the woman’s frustration while others defended the rally. The incident has reignited debate over traffic mismanagement, political rallies in busy cities, and the inconvenience caused to ordinary people.