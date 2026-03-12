BJP Vs Congress Clash Over LPG Crisis As War Triggers Fuel Supply Concerns

A political war of words has erupted over the LPG situation as leaders from the BJP and Congress traded sharp remarks on fuel availability and rising prices. Pawan Khera alleged that commercial LPG shortages and rising prices are already affecting consumers, questioning the government’s preparedness and planning to ensure citizens do not suffer. Moreover, Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal maintained that there is absolutely no shortage of fuel and said the government is closely monitoring the situation despite the ongoing global conflict. He added that relevant departments will continue to assess developments and update the public as needed. The exchange reflects the growing political debate around fuel supply and price pressures.