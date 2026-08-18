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BJP’s New Digital Gameplan: Deepak Mhaskey On Winning The Social Media Battle

BJP’s New Digital Gameplan: Deepak Mhaskey On Winning The Social Media Battle

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 18, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026, 5:09 PM IST

BJP’s new Social Media Convenor Deepak Mhaskey speaks exclusively to India Today’s Piyush Mishra about the party’s digital strategy ahead of upcoming elections. Mhaskey says social media is constantly evolving and the BJP will focus on reaching different audience groups, from Gen Z to Gen X, with more targeted content. He also discusses Instagram, Reels, algorithms, anti-India content, WhatsApp groups and the party’s booth-level digital network. Mhaskey says the BJP will study how algorithms shape political content and insists the party will focus on communicating the “right” issues without spreading misinformation. He also talks about learning from former social media chief Amit Malviya.

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