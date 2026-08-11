Blinkit Store License Suspended After Cockroaches, Expired Food Found During FDA Inspection In Mumbai

Maharashtra FDA has suspended the food licence of a Blinkit store in Malad West after an inspection found serious hygiene and food safety violations. Officials reportedly found cockroaches on fruit and vegetable stocks, along with food items kept directly on the floor. The inspection also flagged expired products, damaged packaging, rusted racks, poor cold-storage conditions and inadequate pest control. Other concerns included poor waste management, weak employee hygiene and insufficient medical records and protective equipment for food handlers. The action was taken under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.