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BMW India CEO Hardeep Singh Brar On Best-Ever Sales, Strong EV Demand And Expansion Strategy

BMW India CEO Hardeep Singh Brar On Best-Ever Sales, Strong EV Demand And Expansion Strategy

Business Today Team
Business Today Team
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 9, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 9, 2026, 11:58 AM IST

BMW Group India President & CEO Hardeep Singh Brar speaks to Business Today on the company’s best-ever quarterly sales performance and strong electric vehicle demand in India. Brar highlights that rising customer interest in EVs, four new product launches, network expansion, and tailored financial services have driven BMW India’s growth despite a broader industry slowdown. He also notes that export-dependent segments are waiting for global conditions to stabilise before re-entering the market. Watch the full interview to understand BMW India’s EV strategy, luxury car demand outlook, expansion plans, and how the company is navigating global uncertainties while strengthening its position in the Indian market.

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