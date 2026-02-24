Business Today
Bomb Cyclone Batters New York, Paralysing City With Blizzard Conditions, Heavy Snow & Travel Chaos

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 24, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 24, 2026, 10:43 AM IST

A massive bomb cyclone has slammed into New York, bringing blizzard conditions, relentless snowfall and life to a near standstill. The rapidly intensifying storm exploded off the East Coast within 24 hours, triggering warnings across the Northeast. Snow has buried sidewalks, blanketed cars and reduced visibility, as sanitation crews and residents work to clear the streets. Air travel has been heavily disrupted, with numerous flights delayed or cancelled and terminals left nearly empty. While some tourists delight in the wintry spectacle, residents remain concerned. Officials warn the storm is ongoing, urging caution as heavy snow and strong winds continue.

