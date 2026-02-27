Business Today
"Bond Reforms Will Drive India’s Next Growth Wave": Modi’s Big Pitch To Global Investors

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 27, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 27, 2026, 2:22 PM IST

Speaking on India’s economic reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the government’s push to make the foreign investment framework more flexible, predictable and investor-friendly. He highlighted efforts to strengthen India’s bond markets by improving long-term financing avenues and simplifying the process of buying and selling bonds. Emphasising that bond market reforms are critical enablers of sustained economic growth, Modi said the focus is on deepening liquidity, introducing new financial instruments and ensuring effective regulatory arrangements. These measures, he noted, are aimed at attracting stable, long-term foreign capital and reinforcing India’s position as a reliable global investment destination.

Post a comment0
