Boxer Lovlina’s Glasgow Map Incident Gets PM Modi’s Special Praise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 medal winners and praised their performances and patriotic spirit. During the interaction, boxer Lovlina Borgohain recalled an incident in Glasgow involving a map of India displayed at a restaurant. She said she politely requested a change, which was accepted. PM Modi praised her response, calling the moment a powerful expression of patriotism. He also highlighted India’s growing reputation in boxing, saying athletes worldwide have begun to fear Indian boxers. Boxer Sakshi further recalled how opponents were worried about facing India, believing they could lose their opening bout and miss out on a medal.