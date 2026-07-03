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BPCL Boosts Energy Security With Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) Initiative

BPCL Boosts Energy Security With Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) Initiative

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 3, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 3, 2026, 2:40 PM IST

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is aggressively expanding its Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) portfolio to bolster India’s energy security and decarbonization efforts. Business Head (Gas) Rahul Tandon emphasizes that CBG- an indigenized, renewable alternative to fossil fuels is vital for reducing import dependence and volatility. Through the government’s SATAT initiative, BPCL is fostering a collaborative ecosystem involving industry, academia, and entrepreneurs. By integrating CBG into its City Gas Distribution network, BPCL has already secured 44 Tripartite Agreements with a capacity of 284 tonnes per day, actively transforming waste into sustainable energy and positioning itself as a leader in India’s transition to a greener, self-reliant future.

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