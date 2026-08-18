Breaking News | Tata Sons AGM Adjourned Over Lack Of Quorum: Sources

Tata Sons’ Annual General Meeting has been adjourned due to a lack of quorum, with the development coming at a crucial time for the Tata Group as leadership and succession matters remain in focus. Krishna Gopalan, Business Today, explains that the absence of representatives from the Sir Ratan Tata Trust has complicated the AGM proceedings. The meeting could reconvene in September, while Tata Sons has time until December to complete the process. A key agenda item is the reappointment of N. Chandrasekaran as a director on the Tata Sons board, along with the formation of a selection committee to consider his potential successor. Abhishek Basumallick, Co-founder & Fund Manager, Shree Rama Managers, says there is no immediate direct impact on listed Tata Group companies as they have independent boards and management teams. However, investors will closely watch the leadership transition, future strategy and direction of Tata Sons.