Breaking Protocol, Breaking Barriers: Modi–Netanyahu Hug Steals The Spotlight And Signals A New Era

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 26, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 26, 2026, 1:07 PM IST

Handshakes are routine in diplomacy but this was something more. The embrace between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv spoke volumes, a display of warmth that transcended protocol. In a rare gesture, Netanyahu personally received Modi at the airport, even sharing a light joke about the saffron pocket square matching his wife’s outfit. Addressing the Knesset, Netanyahu hailed “brother Narendra” as a steadfast friend of Israel and a global leader. Modi reaffirmed India’s firm stand against terrorism, backed peace efforts in Gaza, and highlighted India’s historic harmony with Jewish communities. The visit signals a deepening strategic partnership rooted in trust and shared resolve.

