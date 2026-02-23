BRICS As A Force In A Multipolar World: Lula Backs Multilateral Trade & Global South Unity

In a strong endorsement of multilateralism, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President, Brazil describes BRICS as one of the most significant geopolitical developments of the past three decades. Positioning it alongside the G7 and the G20, Lula argues that BRICS uniquely represents the Global South, bringing together major emerging economies such as India and China, which together account for a substantial share of the world’s population. Lula emphasizes that BRICS can reshape global trade, cultural cooperation, and diplomatic relations by fostering a more balanced and inclusive world order. He warns against escalating trade wars and rejects the prospect of a new Cold War between the United States and China, advocating instead for open trade and respectful engagement among nations. Highlighting the creation of the New Development Bank, Lula underscores the bloc’s ambition to reform global financial governance and innovate beyond 20th-century institutions. For him, BRICS represents hope — a platform for sovereign equality, economic harmony, and constructive multilateral cooperation in the 21st century.