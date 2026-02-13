British Universities Open Campuses In India After Historic UK–India Trade Deal

British universities are moving fast into India, opening and planning new campuses just months after a landmark UK–India trade agreement and a high-level education delegation led by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The University of Southampton has already launched its campus in Gurugram, while other leading UK institutions — including Liverpool, York, Aberdeen, Bristol, Lancaster and Surrey — are preparing campuses across Bengaluru, Mumbai and GIFT City in Gujarat. India’s government has opened the door for top-ranked foreign universities to operate locally, aiming to meet surging demand for higher education as millions of students enter the system over the next decade. The expansion marks a shift in Britain’s global education model, bringing international degrees closer to Indian students while helping UK universities diversify amid pressures at home. This video looks at why British universities are coming to India — and what it means for students, policymakers and the future of global education.