Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
British Universities Open Campuses In India After Historic UK–India Trade Deal

British Universities Open Campuses In India After Historic UK–India Trade Deal

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 13, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 13, 2026, 4:29 PM IST

British universities are moving fast into India, opening and planning new campuses just months after a landmark UK–India trade agreement and a high-level education delegation led by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The University of Southampton has already launched its campus in Gurugram, while other leading UK institutions — including Liverpool, York, Aberdeen, Bristol, Lancaster and Surrey — are preparing campuses across Bengaluru, Mumbai and GIFT City in Gujarat. India’s government has opened the door for top-ranked foreign universities to operate locally, aiming to meet surging demand for higher education as millions of students enter the system over the next decade. The expansion marks a shift in Britain’s global education model, bringing international degrees closer to Indian students while helping UK universities diversify amid pressures at home. This video looks at why British universities are coming to India — and what it means for students, policymakers and the future of global education.

TAGS:
    Post a comment0
    SUBSCRIBE TO
    BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
    Subscribe Now
    Already a subscriber?Login

    TOP VIDEOS

    Recommended