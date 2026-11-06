BT Exclusive | This Dhanteras, Jim Rogers Has A BIG Message For Gold & Silver Buyers!

On this Dhanteras-Diwali special, Business Today's Sakshi Batra speaks exclusively with legendary investor and commodity guru Jim Rogers on the sharp correction in gold and silver. With gold down 30% and silver nearly 60% from their peaks, Jim reveals why he is buying more, which precious metal looks cheaper, and why he believes investors should never sell their gold and silver. He also shares his outlook on precious metals, India's love for gold, rising US debt and the possibility of a severe US bear market. Watch this exclusive conversation for Jim Rogers' big gold and silver investment insights this Dhanteras!