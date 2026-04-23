BTTV Exclusive | Pirojsha Godrej On ₹5 Lakh Cr Plan & Listing 2 New Businesses

In this high-stakes BTTV Exclusive, Business Today’s Group Editor Siddharth Zarabi sits down with Pirojsha Godrej, Chairperson Designate of the Godrej Industries Group (GIG). Following a historic and amicable family restructuring, Pirojsha reveals an ambitious "2031 Vision" to propel the conglomerate to a ₹5 Lakh Crore market capitalization by blending a 129-year legacy with the energy of a modern startup. The headline takeaway from this conversation is the group’s definitive roadmap to list two major unlisted businesses within the next five years. Pirojsha confirmed that Godrej Capital which has already scaled to a ₹25,000 crore AUM is being prepped for a public listing once it hits the ₹1 Lakh Crore milestone. Additionally, the group plans to take Godrej Chemicals and other unlisted ventures public to ensure they can raise capital independently and unlock maximum shareholder value. From doubling market share in the real estate sector to driving a "20-18" formula (20% earnings growth and 18% ROE), Pirojsha outlines how GIG is pivoting for "Naya Bharat." He emphasises that for the Godrej Group, "Value and Valuation go together," ensuring that ethical foundations drive aggressive growth. This exclusive interview is a must-watch for investors tracking the next wave of major Indian IPOs and corporate transformations.