BTTV OTT Friday Watchlist: Cocktail 2, Reacher 4 & More New Releases To Watch!

Looking for something new to binge this weekend? The BT OTT Friday Watchlist brings you five fresh releases across Netflix, Lionsgate Play, ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video. From the romantic drama of Cocktail 2 to Sanjay Dutt’s political drama Aakhri Sawaal, Kangana Ranaut’s intense Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, the action-packed Reacher Season 4, and the emotional comedy-drama Don’t Say Good Luck — there’s something for every OTT fan. All five titles are now available to stream. So, grab your popcorn and find out which movie or series deserves a spot on your weekend watchlist. Watch till the end and pick your favourite!