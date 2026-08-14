Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
BTTV OTT Friday Watchlist: Cocktail 2, Reacher 4 & More New Releases To Watch!

BTTV OTT Friday Watchlist: Cocktail 2, Reacher 4 & More New Releases To Watch!

Shakshi
Shakshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 14, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026, 4:51 PM IST

Looking for something new to binge this weekend? The BT OTT Friday Watchlist brings you five fresh releases across Netflix, Lionsgate Play, ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video. From the romantic drama of Cocktail 2 to Sanjay Dutt’s political drama Aakhri Sawaal, Kangana Ranaut’s intense Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, the action-packed Reacher Season 4, and the emotional comedy-drama Don’t Say Good Luck — there’s something for every OTT fan. All five titles are now available to stream. So, grab your popcorn and find out which movie or series deserves a spot on your weekend watchlist. Watch till the end and pick your favourite!

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended