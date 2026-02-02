Budget 2026 Backs Wellness & Wanderlust: Ayurveda, Mental Health And Tourism Get Big Push

Wellness, healthcare and tourism took centre stage in the Union Budget 2026–27. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a major push for Ayurveda, yoga, mental health and allied healthcare education. Duty cuts will make 17 cancer drugs cheaper, while India aims to strengthen its position as a global medical tourism hub. The budget proposes training 1.5 lakh caregivers in Ayurveda and yoga, introduces 10 new allied health disciplines, and sets up three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda. Mental healthcare gets a boost with a national institute and regional hubs. Tourism also gains with hospitality training, heritage mapping, lower TCS on overseas travel, and new religious, medical and eco-tourism initiatives paving the way for a healthier, globally connected India.