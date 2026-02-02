Budget 2026 Charts Viksit Bharat Path: PM Modi Calls It Historic, Focus On Reforms And Stability

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget, outlining a steady roadmap towards Viksit Bharat 2047. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the budget as historic, saying it would help curb inflation and fiscal deficit while energising reforms. Prepared at Kartavya Bhavan, the budget draws inspiration from three core Kartavyas focused on strengthening India’s economic and social foundations amid global uncertainty. The budget prioritises MSMEs, jobs, infrastructure, defence modernisation, education, healthcare and technology, while keeping income tax slabs unchanged and easing compliance. Though supporters see it as reform-driven and future-oriented, limited attention to poll-bound southern states has drawn criticism.