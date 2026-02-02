Budget 2026 Triggers Political Storm: PM Modi Calls It Booster, Opposition Slams ‘Visionless’ Plan

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2026–27 pitched a roadmap for growth, investment and fiscal stability amid global uncertainty, drawing praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called it a confidence booster. However, the Opposition launched a sharp attack, branding the budget hollow, directionless and disconnected from ground realities. The Congress alleged it failed to address core challenges such as inflation, a weakening rupee and job distress. Regional parties echoed the criticism, flagging concerns over farmers, women, tribals and poll-bound states. While the BJP defended the budget as youth-driven and aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, critics argue it falls short on immediate relief for households under stress.