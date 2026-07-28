"Building Entertainment Momentum": Incoming Apple CEO Ternus & Tim Cook Outline Apple TV Strategy

At the premiere of season four of Ted Lasso, outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook and incoming CEO John Ternus outlined Apple’s ongoing expansion into entertainment and streaming. Ternus, who takes over as Apple CEO in September, affirmed his commitment to maintaining momentum across Apple TV's original movies and series. Cook highlighted Apple's philosophy of prioritising quality over quantity, emphasizing unique tech integration, such as custom cameras and exclusive broadcasting for Formula 1. Cook expressed complete confidence in the leadership transition, describing Ternus as a "first-class CEO" ready to drive Apple's entertainment and tech vision forward.