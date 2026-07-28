Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
"Building Entertainment Momentum": Incoming Apple CEO Ternus & Tim Cook Outline Apple TV Strategy

"Building Entertainment Momentum": Incoming Apple CEO Ternus & Tim Cook Outline Apple TV Strategy

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 28, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026, 3:13 PM IST

At the premiere of season four of Ted Lasso, outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook and incoming CEO John Ternus outlined Apple’s ongoing expansion into entertainment and streaming. Ternus, who takes over as Apple CEO in September, affirmed his commitment to maintaining momentum across Apple TV's original movies and series. Cook highlighted Apple's philosophy of prioritising quality over quantity, emphasizing unique tech integration, such as custom cameras and exclusive broadcasting for Formula 1. Cook expressed complete confidence in the leadership transition, describing Ternus as a "first-class CEO" ready to drive Apple's entertainment and tech vision forward.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended