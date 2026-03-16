“Built By Saints And Sacrifice”: U.P. CM Yogi Pushes ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ Call

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing a Mahayagya and Dharma Sabha at Shree Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple in Rajasthan’s Jalore, said India has been shaped by the penance of saints, the sacrifice of brave men and women, and the hard work of farmers, artisans and craftsmen. Stressing unity as the foundation of national strength, Yogi said the coming together of every section of society creates “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.” He urged people to make nation-building the goal of their lives, framing collective contribution, cultural pride and social harmony as central to India’s rise and identity.