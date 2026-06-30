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Buying Gold ETFs? Navneet Damani Reveals The 50-25-25 Investment Strategy

Buying Gold ETFs? Navneet Damani Reveals The 50-25-25 Investment Strategy

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 30, 2026,
  • Updated Jun 30, 2026, 4:58 PM IST

Gold ETF investors should avoid investing all their money at once, according to Navneet Damani, Senior Group Vice President – Head Research at MOFSL. He recommends a 50-25-25 staggered investment strategy, suggesting investors deploy 50% of their capital at current levels, 25% if gold falls another 5%, and the remaining 25% after a further 5% correction. Damani also explains how investors can allocate their investments between gold and silver based on their risk appetite. He further advises keeping 10–15% of an overall investment portfolio in precious metals for better long-term diversification.

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