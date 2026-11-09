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Bvlgari's India Play: Building Its Next Luxury Growth Market

Bvlgari's India Play: Building Its Next Luxury Growth Market

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 9, 2026,
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026, 8:22 PM IST

Bvlgari is looking to deepen its presence in India, which it sees as a long-term growth engine for its watchmaking business. In an exclusive conversation with Business Today, Jonathan Brinbaum, Managing Director of Bvlgari’s Watch Business Unit, discusses the brand’s retail expansion plans, India's diverse luxury consumer markets, the significance of the India-EFTA trade agreement and how Bvlgari is building stronger connections with Indian consumers through its Roman heritage and Swiss watchmaking expertise.

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