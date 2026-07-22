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Can Andy Burnham Redefine India-UK Relations? New UK PM's Big India Vision Explained

Can Andy Burnham Redefine India-UK Relations? New UK PM's Big India Vision Explained

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 22, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 22, 2026, 4:41 PM IST

Britain has a new Prime Minister, but Andy Burnham's rise could have far-reaching implications for India-UK relations. Unlike many leaders in Westminster, Burnham has spent years strengthening ties with India through trade, technology, education and the Indian diaspora. Taking office as the India-UK Free Trade Agreement comes into force, he now has the opportunity to deepen cooperation in AI, clean energy, defence, healthcare and innovation. Will Burnham simply continue Keir Starmer's India policy, or redefine the strategic partnership between the two countries? Here's why his leadership matters for India.

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