Can India Catch Up In AI Race With U.S. & China? Nilesh Shah Decodes

AI is set to transform businesses, consumers and economies much like the internet did. Nilesh Shah MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC decodes India’s position in the global AI race against the US and China, highlighting the country’s gaps in semiconductors, GPUs, memory chips and large language models. While India is still catching up in core AI infrastructure, corporate India is making progress in enterprise AI, applications and data centres. Shah also discusses India’s emerging sovereign LLM ecosystem, the role of companies such as Sarvam, and the potential for countries outside the US-China duopoly to collaborate. With data centres expanding rapidly across India, the conversation explores whether India can turn its growing AI adoption, talent and data advantage into a meaningful position in the global AI economy.